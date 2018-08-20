BOWLS: Friendly win over Berkshire for County ladies

By Jenny Corn

As the sun continued to shine it was Berkshire’s turn to visit Warwickshire at Snitterfield B.C. in a County friendly which resulted in another win for the home team 126-102.

Highest winning rink went to Gill Maund (Sherwood Park) with Heather Mills (Grange Ladies), Joy Cooke and Mo Yeomans (both Blossomfield) and the win was never in doubt as they stormed to a 32-11 finish.

Maureen Edwards with Yvonne Bromfield (both Rugby Thornfield), Lilian Hope (Stratford) and Chris Ward (Lillington) were level pegging at 9 ends, 9 all, but then the home team put their foot on the accelerator and set off at a pace to finish 26-14.

Liz Westell with Wendy Holloway (both Welford), Christine Harding (Rugby Thornfield) and Pat Harvey (Lillington) started confidently and really never looked back finishing with an 18-10 win.

Jean Williams with Liz Chedgzoy (both Stratford), Margaret Colvin (Snitterfield) and Carole Simmons (Welford) started slowly and were 0-6 down at 4 ends but 4 shots on the 5th definitely helped their cause and they went on to win 22-15.

Jenny Corn with Hazel Goodman (both Lillington), Carole Cox (Snitterfield) and Joan Hall (Nuneaton) started well but weren’t able to maintain the momentum and finished 16-27.

Chris Cooke (Southam) with Janet Greenwell (Wolvey), Jayne Henfrey (Lillington) and Ros Taylor (Avenue Coventry) were fairly evenly matched until the last few ends when their opponents started to get the better of them and they eventually finished 12-25.

Pen-Y-Glyn Win at Avon

The annual friendly triples game against Pen-Y-Glyn County is always popular, especially when it is held at Avon Bowling Club opposite the Stratford Theatre and even when the home team lost 94-103 it didn’t dampen the spirits.

Highest winning rink went to Pat Moore (Three Spires) with Margaret Boldy (Avon) and Ros Taylor (Avenue Coventry) who started strongly and really never looked back as they stormed to a 27-8 win.

Pat Gagg (Lillington) with Carole Cox (Snitterfield) and Heather Tredgold (Southam) was in determined mode and finished with a resounding 19-8.

But that’s where it all finished as the remaining teams were unable to hold their own against a strong Welsh team.