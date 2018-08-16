BOWLS: Friendship Cup and Len Taylor Trophy

Rugby Bowling Association

Friendship Cup

Thornfield played their postponed away game at the Grange on Thursday (August 9), writes Keith Oakes.

The heatwave ended abruptly, as did this rearranged match, due to the arrival of torrential rain at around 8-10 ends played with the Grange leading by 4 rinks, 48 to 29 shots.

Unfortunately, the green became so water logged that both teams decided to call it a day.

The RBA Rule covering this situation is such that as there were 20 ends (or more) played by each team, the result will stand giving the Grange 14 points and putting them in championship contention.

Thornfield unfortunately cannot retain their last two seasons runner-up positions and it will become evident who will when the final postponed match is played on Friday (tomorrow) August 17.

This match is again at the Grange where Rugby Railway will be trying to make the Champions position theirs for the third time.

It is all down to the wire as the scenario is (if my calculations are correct), a Rail win or draw, the title is theirs, a Grange win of nine points or more will give them the title and if Rail lose by four points (or more), then Rugby Club come into the equation, as they will if the Grange lose by six points (or more).

Can you predict the outcome? Happy bowling to both teams hoping it does not rain.

Len Taylor Triples

The 39th Len Taylor 2 Wood Triples Competition played on Sunday (August 12) had a makeover for this season by a majority vote from RBA delegates.

The new format allowed the competition to be open to all bowlers from clubs within the RBA area, so entries were received from ladies, gents and mixed teams of triples still playing 2 woods.

Although a gala day basis was the same as before, all games were played at the Rugby Club through-out the day, with 24 entries drawn into 2 groups, the eventual winner in each group would play a final game to determine the winner and runner-up of the competition.

Each team played four games of seven ends with-in a limited period, the first group starting at 9.30am and the alternating with the second group as each rink finished.

The weather was damp, rainy but sometimes dry and in some ways possibly gave the other visiting teams an even playing field rather that Rugby Club players having the advantage of a normally dry rink to which they are accustomed to.

After three games in both groups, there were a lot of teams jockeying for a place in the final with very close scores made up from the points on offer.

A win is determined by a team scoring the highest number of shots in their game and being awarded three points, a draw one point and each end won, one point, so a maximum of 10 points to be had.

On the completion of four rounds, the Group 1 winners were Rugby Club 1, consisting of Liam Pearcey, Keith Mason and Calvin Wells while the Group 2 winners were the Rugby Railway RR6 trio, Dave Mobbs, Bruce Truman and Colin Stanton.

The final of seven ends ensued on rink one where the Rugby Club trio dominated the game almost immediately from the start, playing and scoring so well that the Rail trio conceded the game after six ends.

This trio are the first to regain the trophy for Rugby Club since 2009. The 3rd and 4th placed teams were the trio of Pete Storer, Rich Carter and Neil Webb, G5 from the Grange and Tony Mosteckyj, Howard Wilkins and Claire Oakes, O2 from Oakfield respectively.

RBA President Doug Anderson presented the trophies and prizes to the winning teams and thanked Rugby Club for their hospitality with refreshments and food supplied by Darren Ward.