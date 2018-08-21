BOWLS: Friendship Cup goes right to the wire, decided on shots difference

Rugby Bowling Association round-up by Keith Oakes

The final encounter of the Friendship Cup League went down to the wire with the Grange hosting a rearranged postponed game from July, writes Keith Oakes.

It was really a game for Rugby Railway to lose and a must win for the Grange if they wanted to take the title.

The Rail came good after a few poor results when possibly they should have ‘steamed’ ahead along time ago, but it was still down to overall shots in the end. The Grange team kept the pressure on through out the game but conceding 21 shots made the difference, giving the Rail the title. The result being 2 rinks apiece, 80 shots to the Rail gaining 10 points to give them a grand total of 85, and 59 shots to the Grange for 4 points making their total 77 points.

This, unfortunately for the Grange, left them 2 points short of drawing with Rugby Club who are this season’s runners-up with 79 points.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the teams for their quick response in sending in their results, it makes paperwork so much easier.

Don’t forget competition results and the return of the RBA trophies.