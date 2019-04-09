BOWLS: Have a go at bowls club's open day

Try bowls in the park

Fancy having a go at bowls and enjoying the surroundings of green flag award-winning Caldecott Park?

Caldecott Park Bowling Club are opening their doors for anyone interested to try a new activity.

On Saturday, May 4 between 11am and 4pm, the open day will give newcomers a chance to have a go at the sport and learn more about the club. Everyone is welcome to attend, with equipment and light refreshments provided. Members will be on hand to explain the basics of the game. Only footwear with no heels are allowed on the green, so flat shoes are encouraged.

For any questions or further details please contact (01788) 814766 or gmsimpson79@gmail.com.