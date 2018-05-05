BOWLS: Have a go at Caldecott Park Club’s open day

Sunday, May 13 from 11am to 4pm

Caldecott Park Bowling Club are opening their doors for members of the public to try a new activity.

If you’ve ever watched bowls on television - perhaps in the Commonwealth Games in Australia last month - or seen it being played, you might wonder if it’s as easy as it looks and fancy having a go?

You can take part in the club’s open day on Sunday, May 13 - which they are hosting between 11am and 4pm - while also enjoying the scenery of green flag award-winning Caldecott Park!

They would like to give newcomers a chance to take part in the sport and, at the same time, learn more about the club.

Everyone is welcome to attend, with equipment and light refreshments provided.

Members will be on hand to help you get to grips with the basics of the game.

Only footwear with no heels are allowed on the green, so flat shoes are encouraged.

For any questions or further details please contact (01788) 814766 or gmsimpson79@gmail.com.