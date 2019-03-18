BOWLS: Izzy wins under 16s singles at Thornfield

By Alan Jackson

Under 16s Singles 2019

The Under 16s at Thornfield for the singles competition at the weekend

Rugby Thornfield Indoor Bowls Club played host for the fourth running of the Bowl4Fun Under 16s Singles, organised and ran by Darren Wheeler. Nineteen youngsters were split into three groups of five and a group of four, each player playing the other members of the group with the top two progressing to the knock out stage, writes Alan Jackson.

In most cases if you win three out of your four games you’d expect to progress but that wasn’t the case in the group consisting of Millie Adkins, Hayden Chambers, Tegan Grewal, William Higham and Jake Pankhurst. Three players finished with three wins, Jake Pankhurst, Millie Adkins and William Higham so the deciding factor would be shot difference. Jake unfortunately missed out with +4 difference, both William and Millie had +9. Millie was awarded top spot having scored one more shot than William, Tegan Grewal finished fourth with Hayden Chambers bottom. In the group with four players Alice Atkin won all here games to finish top, Ollie Sloan came second with 20 points, Erin Boyd Hope 10 points in third and Kat Bowman last.

Alex Warrington topped his group with three wins, second place was decided by shot difference with both Izzy Pymm and Kieran Chambers finishing on 25 points, Izzy had a +5 difference compared to Kieran’s +3. Fourth place went to Alfie Knight and Jorga Jackson last. The final five player group also came down to shot difference to decide second place. Rhiana Russell secured top spot, with a +11 shot difference Max Magee took second place over Molly Fowler who finished with +5. Jacob Mills was fourth and Ailish Sheehan fifth.

The game of the quarter finals was between defending champion Millie Adkins and Max Magee. The first five ends were all secured with singles, Millie holding a one shot advantage. Max took the penultimate end with a double to lead by one, with her last wood Millie drew shot to leave the scores level and the game moved into an extra end. It was Millie that held her nerve, winning the end by one to secure her semi final place. A four by Izzy Pymm the third round of her game against Alice Atkin was quickly wiped off over the next two ends, Izzy took a two shot lead into the last end. Alice won that last end but could only pick up one shot, Izzy Pymm would face Millie Adkins in the semis.

Rhiana Russell and Ollie Sloan also had a tough tussle in their quarter final encounter, with four ends played Ollie leading 3-2. Ollie extended his lead to three shots with two ends left, Rhiana took the penultimate end with a single and also won the last end. Despite her best efforts however she could only manage a single, Ollie Sloan through to the semi finals. The final quarter final was a one sided affair, Alex Warrington easily beating William Higham to progress.

Four singles gave Izzy Pymm a 4-0 lead over Millie Adkins in their semi final. A single and treble by Millie levelled the tie, making the game a one end shoot out. It was Izzy who won the end to knock out the defending champion. Ollie Sloan had an easier game to reach the final, three doubles enough to see off Alex Warrington.

Ollie Sloan started the final with a four, Izzy Pymm cut the deficit in half with a pair of singles but Ollie scored a double to lead by four after four ends. A treble and a single wiped out the deficit, the youngsters heading into the final end all square. With one wood each left Izzy was down a couple but moved the jack to give her a two shot advantage, Ollie put his final wood a bit took wide, giving Izzy Pymm the 2019 crown.