BOWLS: Last charity gala of winter season at Thornfield

Some 16 teams raise funds for Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance

Rugby Thornfield Indoors Bowls Club’s last charity gala of their winter season saw a full set of 16 teams take to the carpet to raise money for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, writes Alan Jackson.

Mellow Yellow took top spot with a perfect eight-point start, one point ahead of Knappers and Dilly Dilly in joint second. In joint fourth were No Hopers, Dinosaurs and Odd Jobs.

Heading into the halfway break Mellow Yellow still led the way, Knappers in second, Dinosaurs in third, 3 Plus 1 in fourth and in joint fifth were Dilly Dilly and No Hopers.

Another good round saw Mellow Yellow extend their lead to two points ahead of Dinosaurs. Knappers were now in fourth place with Three Yellows and A White and Carol’s Not Playing in joint fifth.

With their nearest challengers stumbling another win saw Mellow Yellow aka Mandy & Pat Dahlgren and Sue & Bob Henderson, win the gala by five points. Dinosaurs finished second three points clear of Three Yellows and A White in third. Three teams finished with 18 points in joint fourth, Knappers, Carol’s Not Playing and Fab Four.

Later this week, from Friday 13th to Sunday 15th, is club finals weekend while next weekend (April 21-22) the club will host the semi-finals and finals of the Denny Cup (21st) and Yetton Trophy (22nd) with the semi-finals starting at 10am. Food will be available.