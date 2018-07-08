BOWLS: Middle England League defeat for County ladies

By Jenny Corn

Another amazingly sunny day and Warwickshire County Ladies faced Leicestershire in the Middle England League at Nuneaton but another win was not on for the home team as they trailed 106-131.

Highest winning rink Jenny Corn, Jacqui Cook, Pippa Mace and Joy Cooke

Highest winning rink went to Jenny Corn with Jacqui Cook, Pippa Mace (all Lillington) and County President, Joy Cooke (Blossomfield) who were 3-9 down at the 8th end but 5 shots on the 9th brightened their spirits and kept them in the game as they managed to pull back and overtake their opponents to win 21-14.

Sue Hornsby (Lillington) with Joan Hall (Nuneaton), Lynne Innes and Debbie Bloxham (both Stratford) were fairly evenly matched for most of the game but managed to just pull ahead in the closing stages to win 19-16.

Maureen Edwards with Sigrid Thomas (both Rugby Thornfield), Antoinette Lambert (Ambleside) and Liz Wooding (Avenue Coventry) started with 3 shots on the first end and there they stayed until 1 shot on the 6th end got them going again and they started to pull ahead and were leading 16-12 on the 14th end.

They stuck again until a flourish for the last three ends enabled them to achieve an honourable draw.

Moira Parsons with Wendy Holloway (both Welford), Jean Veart (Nuneaton) and Trish Jarvis (Wolvey) were well down 5-14 at the 5th end but a sudden spurt of shots almost drew them level before their opponents pulled ahead to leave them 7 shots adrift at the end 21-28.

Chris Cooke with Rosemarie Geden (both Southam), Liz Crispin (Wolvey) and Liz Westell (Welford) kept in touch with their opposition for the first half of the game but then started to slip behind to finish 14-24.

Maureen Tims (Whitnash) with Pat Moore (Three Spires), Margaret Grosvenor and Di Thurlbeck (both Lillington) were evenly matched 3-4 on the 5th end but then their opponents pulled away to leave the home team trailing 11-29 at the finish.