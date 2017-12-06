BOWLS: News from Warwickshire County Ladies’ AGM

Captain’s charity receives £2,000 from year of fundraising

Annual General Meeting

Kirsty Richards - Bowls England's Junior Woman Bowler 2017

Before Chris Ward (Lillington) stepped down as President of Warwickshire Women’s Bowling Association and handed the chain of Office to Joy Cooke (Blossomfield) she was delighted to hand a cheque for over £2,000 to Rachael Stevens from Myton Hospice on behalf of the County ladies who have all played their part in raising this substantial amount for the ‘Myton at Home’ division of this very worthy cause.

Mary Wheildon (Warwick Boat Club) was welcomed as Junior Vice-President to join Chris Cooke (Southam) as Senior Vice-President as was Di Medhurst (Stoke) who takes on the role of Treasurer with the remaining Executive Officers – Ann Doherty (Lillington) - Secretary; Elaine Taylor (Stoke) -Assistant Secretary and Jenny Corn – (Lillington) Match Secretary serving for a further year.

Bowls England Honours Warwickshire bowler

Kirsty Richards (Kings Heath), who was crowned All England Champion when she won the National 4 Wood Singles in August at Leamington, was named Junior Woman Bowler of the Year by Bowls England at their Annual Dinner and Presentation. This is a well-deserved honour for our young bowler and the Officers wish her every success in future years.

President, Joy Cooke, was delighted to congratulate Kirsty, saying: “As one of Warwickshire’s youngsters she has always shown promise, she is now fully recognised for her bowling ability – the County is extremely proud of her.”

By Jenny Corn