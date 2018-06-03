BOWLS: Oakfield are Finch Cup champions for 2018

RBA round-up

Rugby flat green bowls season is now well into its stride and in this, the 75th year of RBA, two of the RBA fixtures have already been played, writes Keith Oakes.

On Sunday, May 13, the RBA welcomed their visiting opponents, Warwickshire BA at the Rugby Railway BC where six rinks were played on a warm and sunny afternoon, with Vice-President AC Hoffman overseeing events.

The RBA took the honours by winning four rinks and losing two, with an overall shot score of 139-92.

The four winning skips were D Ward (Southam), I Kendall (Grange), B Mace-Humphries (Grange) and making full use of his home venue green, A Hockin (Rugby Railway) whose foursome had the highest score 35- 9.

On Sunday, May 20, the team lead by the RBA President, Doug Anderson, travelled to Solihull BC to be greeted by their opponents, Birmingham BA on yet another warm and sunny afternoon.

The green was in superb condition and the RBA bowlers took full advantage and recorded a winning result of 120 shots to 90.

The top rink was again one from the Grange of D Robinson, S Miller, B Beere and R Carter edging out the President by one shot.

On Thursday, May 24, 24 teams of four players took to the greens at Rugby Railway, Oakfield, Thornfield and Grange to contest the RBA Finch Cup.

This is an annual event comprising clubs affiliated to the RBA, having teams of three rinks/four bowlers playing on neutral greens and then their combined score and shots recorded to ascertain a winning team. This year there were some varied results and close games, high scores of 33-7, 35-6 and one drawn rink 19-19.

There were no trial ends to start with and the result would be taken after 18 ends had been completed (an extra end was played on each rink for scoring purposes only).

The scoring was made easy this year as most teams either won or lost quite convincingly leaving two teams with a full six points each to count, then counting the shots difference that these teams had attained, it emerged that Oakfield with six points and shot difference of 32 were the outright winners and the Grange were runners-up with six points and shots difference of 16.

RBA President, Doug Anderson presented the Finch Cup to Oakfield, accepted by Brian Sturgess.