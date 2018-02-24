BOWLS: Oliver makes a winning debut in England Under 25s

Thornfield bowler helps England to victory in British Isles International Series

Thornfield Indoor Bowling Club’s Oliver Fowler made his debut for the Under 25s men’s International England team at the weekend in Belfast in the British Isles International Series.

England were victorious, winning all three matches against Wales 74-68, Ireland 93-54 and Scotland 80-78 to retain the trophy from last year.

Oliver captained England in the U18 Internationals two years ago and after a successful trial for the Men’s U25s squad he made the step up to the team.