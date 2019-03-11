BOWLS: Penultimate charity gala of winter season at Thornfield

By Alan Jackson

Rugby Thornfield Indoor Bowls Club held its penultimate charity gala of the winter season, this time raising funds for the NET Patient Foundation. This charity supports people who have neuroendocrine cancer.

Two teams held a one point lead after the first round of games “X-Rail” and “Jaguar Ladies”. “Odd Bunch”, “Pat’s Pummelers”, “Fly By Night” and “The Blue Brothers” were all joint third. The field scattered heading into the halfway break, each team one point ahead of their nearest rival. First place went to “Pat’s Pummelers”, “The Blue Brothers” were second and “Take Heart” third. “We Know Nothing” held fourth spot while “X-Rail” and “Here Again” were in joint fifth.

With three rounds played “Take Heart” jumped into top spot with a perfect game. “Pat’s Pummelers” and “The Blue Brothers” now had to settle for joint second, “X-Rail” were fourth and “Odd Bunch” fifth. After the last bowls had been played “The Blue Brothers” finally hit top spot to win the gala, two points clear of “X-Rail” who in turn were two points ahead of “Take Heart” and “Pat’s Pummelers” in joint third, “Fannys Fantom Flan Flingers” completed the top five.

The final charity gala is on Sunday, April 7, the winners deciding which charity gets the funds.