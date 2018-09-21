BOWLS: Rugby Bowling Association finals day round-up

By Keith Oakes

Four RBA finals took place at the President’s club, the Grange BC on a pleasant afternoon on Sunday.

Vanessa Brazier & Bruce Truman (Rugby Railway) were competing against Carol Mace-Humphries & Phil Bale (Grange) in the Tony Dean Memorial Trophy Mixed Pairs over 18 ends.

There didn’t seem to be any advantage for Carol & Phil on the green as Vanessa & Bruce kept the scoring very tight and after 5 & 10 ends the score in favour of the Rail pairing was 4 shots to 2 and 9 shots to 6.

The three-shot advantage was eroded at the 13th end with the Grange pair gaining 4 shots and a 2 before Vanessa & Bruce gained a 4 to make it 14-13 in their favour. Carol & Phil picked up three more shots to lead 16-14 at 17 ends but try as they may Vanessa & Bruce could only score one shot on the last end which made the final score 16-15 and the Championship to Carol & Phil.

The Coronation Cup men’s pairs saw Nigel Hewitson & Nigel Townsend play father & son pair John & Glyn Kilsby. Quick off the mark, the two Nigel’s took an early lead of 6-1 including a ‘tied’ end at 5. John & Glyn closed the gap to 6-8 at 10 ends but dropped a 3 at 11 and did not recover giving the two Nigel’s the Championship with a final score of 15 shots to 10.

Phil Bale was in action again, in the Ralph Robins ‘Super Singles’ playing his club colleague, Bob Page, both from the Grange with Allan Hockin, RBA secretary marking. No quarter given by either, Bob started the better, 7-4 after 5 ends, Phil 11-10 after 10 ends, 14-12 at 15 ends and despite Bob dropping a 4, he was only 17-18 down at 20 ends. Two ends later though with a 1 & 2, Phil reached the 21 shots required to take the title.

Nigel Hewitson was also bowling again, in the Dick Avery Cup Men’s Singles against Bilton bowler Richard Pope who was hoping that Nigel had used up all his bowling expertise in the earlier pairs game. Marker Tony Hoffman, RBA Vice President, kept score as Nigel accelerated away, 6-2 at 5 ends, 14-4 at 10 ends and although Richard scored 4 shots in the next 5 ends, it wasn’t enough to stop Nigel taking 7 shots and the title with 21 shots.

Lack of entries from the Ladies’ sections prevented more competitions being held at the Grange, to whom thanks go for hosting the event.

Other RBA Competitions: Friendship Cup - Winners Rugby Railway, Runner-up Rugby Club.

Finch Cup – Winners Oakfield, Runner-up Grange, and the Len Taylor - Winners Rugby Club, Runner-up Rugby Railway.