BOWLS: Rugby Bowling Club hold AGM and election of officers

Members pay tribute to all those who died last year

Rugby Bowling Club Annual General Meeting

Rugby Bowling Club held their annual general meeting and election of officers in the clubhouse, Bilton Road, Rugby.

A minute’s silence was observed for club president, Graham Dales, match secretary, Don Moses, Michael Gill, Pat Bax, Jean France and Doreen Hannah who passed away during the year. Sincere condolences from the club to all families.

President Nigel Hewitson paid tribute to everyone who helped the club during the year, particularly club secretary, Sue Moses and treasurer, Dave Scobie.

Captain Nigel Townsend thanked all the players who supported him throughout the season, also special thanks to Sue Moses for her help emailing members when we were short of players.

Officers elected for the 2019 season are President, Nigel Hewitson; Vice-President, Nigel Carter; Secretary/Match Secretary, Sue Moses; Treasurer, David Scobie;

Captain, Nigel Townsend; Vice-Captain, Keith Mason. Committee, Roy Foster, Adrian Johnston, James Laidlaw and Robin Whyman. Publicity Officer, Bill Yates.