BOWLS: Rugby Railway Club finals day round-up

Results of season’s hard-fought competitions

The recently held Rugby Railway BC finals day produced the following hard fought competition outcomes:

Men’s Championship – in a close and hard fought match Colin Stanton pipped Mick Moore to the post by 22 shots to 20.

Stan Bullock – this event for previous competition non-winners provided a great game with rapidly improving relative new boy Justin Grigg edging past ever-competitive Gina Sharpe by 21 shots to 18.

Ladies’ Two Woods – in the battle between the lady returning to Lancashire and the lady returning from France (who says bowls isn’t cosmopolitan!) Sandra Longworth came out winner against Anita Masters 15-12.

Club Handicap – in this competitive match between two of the club’s premier bowlers Dave Mobbs beat Terry Fuller by 26- 19.

Ladies’ Championship – Vanessa Brazier made it an amazing six in a row by winning the Club Championship yet again by 22 shots to 16 against ever improving and ever present lady bowler Jean Reddington.

Men’s Two Woods – the consistency and accuracy of Dave Mobbs proved just a little too much on the day for multi finalist David Wright, the final score being 18- 5.

Ned Manson – this competition for the club’s more mature bowlers (so most of the club then!) produced a very tight game between two Rugby Football rivals, with Dadge Moore just coming out best against Trevor Evans by 21 shots to 19.

Pairs and Triples – the pairs and triple events were extremely competitive this year producing excellent rounds and finals. In the mixed pairs Bruce Truman and Liz Wragg overcame Colin Stanton and Vanessa Brazier 24-11 and in the drawn pairs Bruce proved his team play credentials again teaming up with David Wright to beat Bill Wragg and Peter Reddington 25-15.

And the Bruce Truman/Dave Mobbs combination worked well again when they teamed up with Colin Stanton to win the Jack Elson Triples gala.

And well done too in the drawn triples gala where Alan Longworth, Sylvia Fuller and Wally Cunningham proved better than the rest after a hard and full day’s gala bowling.

Allan Hockin