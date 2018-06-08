BOWLS: Rugby Railway early leaders in RBA Friendship Cup

By Keith Oakes

On a pleasant Thursday evening, the first of the RBA Friendship Cup League games started with three wins (and three losses of course). Rugby Railway achieved top of the table with maximum 14 points win over a willing but lacking in shots Thornfield side, winning all four rinks, 85 shots to 41 shots.

Bilton hosted their game with Oakfield at the Bawnmore Road ground where both teams won two rinks, but with a superior shot score, Bilton took the win and 10 points with 72 shots to Oakfield’s 63. (Oakfield could not emulate their win in the Finch Cup the previous week).

Rugby Club travelled to the Grange BC and again the rinks were evenly divided, two apiece. Rugby came out winners with shots total of 70 to 50.

Another RBA fixture took place at Bilton BC against Northamptonshire BA on Tuesday (May 29) in the afternoon but as the RBA President Doug Anderson stated: “A bad day at the office” ensued as his was the only rink to win, and that was only by one shot. Representative teams from various clubs with in the Rugby area compete as a foursome and occasionally bowlers from different clubs make up a rink, but not for the Presidents rink of R. Davis, I Kendall, P. Storer and D. Anderson, all from the Grange BC. The result, with a greater shot count was 136 to Northants and Rugby 84 shots.

The next RBA game is at Wellsbourne BC against South Warwick BA on Sunday (June 10).