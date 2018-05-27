BOWLS: Successful open day at Caldecott Park Bowls Club

Thorny start to White Rose Trophy for Warwickshire’s juniors

CALDECOTT PARK PICTURES BY JAMIE GRAY

Caldecott Park Bowls Club held their open day last Sunday and under clear skies, with over 35 new people taking part. Club volunteers helped to introduce visitors to the sport.

Everyone enjoyed the games and by the end of the day came to realise the sport isn’t as easy as it looks on television!

Many were keen to return for further coaching and anyone else interested in taking up the sport is invited to contact the club on (01788) 814766 or gmsimpson79@gmail.com.

COUNTY NEWS

# Warwickshire’s juniors travelled to Cheltenham BC to face Gloucestershire in the first round of the White Rose Trophy (junior double rink), writes Alan Jackson.

The two Warwickshire rinks were Tom Wheeler, Harry Smith, Jordan Ward and Craig Carter and Mark Smith, James Finch, Harry Billington and Jordan Merrett.

With six ends played the Bears were ahead by one shot, Merrett winning 7-6, Carter level 7-7.

Carter and co doubled their tally to lead 14-7 with ten ends gone, while Merrett’s rink also doubled their score, after nine ends they were 15-9 up.

Gloucestershire went on a seven end unbeaten run to wipe out the deficit on Merrett’s rink and take a six shot lead. Carter’s opponent scored a six on the eleventh end and added a single to level the scores, with six ends to go Carter had again taken a lead but Gloucestershire wiped that out and led by two with two ends left.

Merrett and co scored a single and five to level the scores with three ends to play.

The match situation was Carter two down with two ends left and Merrett all square with three to play.

Carter levelled the scores heading into the final end but Merrett dropped a four.

Gloucestershire took the final end against Carter and co with a four to win 26-22 and took a single in the 20th end against Merrett making the overall difference an unbeatable nine.

Merrett and co conceded the game, losing 21-26 with the overall score 52-43 to Gloucestershire.

# Warwickshire travelled up to Grantham BC to take on Lincolnshire in their next Midland Counties League game, looking to get back to winning ways after the loss to Leicestershire. A good performance saw the Bears win 123-110, gaining 18 of the available 22 points.