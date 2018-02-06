BOWLS: Thornfield’s first charity gala of the year raises funds for British Heart Foundation

By Alan Jackson

Rugby Thornfield Indoor BC’s first charity gala of 2018 saw a full set of 16 teams take to green to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation’s Take Heart initiative which encourages exercise to help keep the heart healthy.

Two teams had an early one-point lead after the first round, Peaky Blinders and Bob’s Babes leading the way. Four teams were tied in joint third Fanny’s Fantom Flan Flingers, Mix n Match, Thai Team and Dangerous & Co. Moving into the half-time break the gala was wide open with five points separating ten teams, two points clear in joint first were Dangerous & Co and Thai Team. Third place were Fanny’s Fantom Flan Flingers, one point ahead of Not Again and Peaky Blinders in joint fourth.

Thai Team held onto top spot after the third set of games, Fanny’s Fantom Flan Flingers and Peaky Blinders were joint second with joint fourth being held by The Three Ts and Mix n Match. A surprise defeat for Thai Team in their final game allowed Peaky Blinders (Jacob Mills, Sam, Glenn and Alfie Knight) to leap ahead, winning the gala with 25 points.

Second place went to Fanny’s Fantom Flan Flingers while Thai Team had to settle for third with 22 points. Two points further back were Dangerous & Co in fourth while fifth place was shared between The Three Ts and Not Again.

On Saturday (February 10) Thornfield are hosting the Warwickshire event for the EBYDS (English Bowls Youth Development Scheme). This sees youngsters split into two age categories competing in a series of singles games and skills tests to see who goes forward to the national event at Melton Mowbray later in the year.