BOWLS: Trophy time for Rugby Bowling Club

Annual dinner and presentation evening

Rugby Bowling Club held their annual dinner and presentation in the Bilton Road clubhouse on Saturday evening. Before commencing the proceedings there was a minute silence for members who had passed away throughout the year – Graham Dales, Don Moses, Eric Humphries, Mick Gill, Frank Baker and Pat Bax.

Master of Ceremonies Mick Lill welcomed all the guests, including the newly elected Warwickshire County Bowls Association president, Geoff Moran, on his first official engagement as he had been elected only a few hours earlier at the county annual general meeting. He also welcomed Doug Anderson, Rugby Bowling Association president.

Club president, Nigel Hewitson in proposing the toast ‘Warwickshire County Bowls Association’ thanked the county president for making Rugby’s presentation his inaugural event and wished him a happy and successful year. County president Geoff said it was a pleasure to come to one of the oldest clubs in Warwickshire, who were co-founders of the county association in 1922 when Dr D. Wardrop, a club member, was the first president.

Nigel Townsend, club captain, proposed the toast to ‘Our Guests’ and RBA president Doug Anderson replied on behalf of all the guests.

The county president presented the Warwickshire trophies: Under-25 Singles Winner Craig Carter. Under-25 Pairs Runners-up, Jordan Merritt and Craig Carter.

Pollard Cup 4-wood County Singles: Runner-up Nigel Hewitson. Birmingham Post Cup County Triples: Runners-up, Ewan Mason, Jordan Ward and Darren Ward. Midland Counties Singles: Runner-up Nigel Hewitson; Midland Counties under-25 Singles: Winner Craig Carter.

The RBA president presented the association trophies: Dick Avery Singles: Winner Nigel Hewitson. Coronation Cup Pairs: Winners Nigel Townsend and Nigel Hewitson. Len Taylor 2-Wood Triples: Winners Keith Mason, Liam Pearcey and Calvin Wells. Friendship Cup: Runner-up Rugby Bowling Club.

The club trophies were presented by the county president: Club Championship: Winner Tom Millership, Runner-up Sam Troop. Handicap Cup: Winner Roy Foster, Runner-up William Higham; 2-Woods Cup: Winner Keith Mason, Runner-up Adrian Johnston.

Wardrop Cup: Winner Roger Smith, Runner-up Nigel Hewitson. Turnell Cup: Winner Nigel Hewitson, Runner-up Stan Tailby. Litchfield Cup: Winner Jacob Mills, Runner-up Jamal Sakinmaz. Pairs: Winners David Scobie and Nigel Hewitson, Runners-up James Laidlaw and Roger Smith. The ‘Most Improved Player’ trophy was awarded to James Laidlaw and the ‘Clubman of the Year’ was treasurer, Dave Scobie.