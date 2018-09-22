BOWLS: Victory in five finals for Grange bowler

Finals day round-up from the Grange BC

The Grange played their competition finals last Sunday, with Heather Mills not only contesting five finals, but winning all five.

The mixed pairs, partnering club president Frank Gibbs, produced the narrowest margin of victory by just a single shot over Christine Oliver and Brian Mace-Humphries, 17-16.

Heather Mills also won the Ladies’ championship 21-4, with Carol Mace-Humphries the runner-up; Ladies’ Handicap 21-11 against Janet Miller and Ladies’ Two-Woods finishing 17-6 ahead of Brenda Beere. Teaming up with Liz Page in the Ladies’ Pairs they beat Ann Anderson and Carol Mace-Humphries 20-17.

Brian Mace-Humphries was successful in his two other finals, winning the Men’s Pairs with Darren Wheeler 19-10 against Doug Anderson and Brian Beere and the Men’s Handicap 21-14 against Gary Wilkinson.

The Men’s Two-Woods saw a 17-8 win for Tom Wheeler over Phil Bale, but the result was reversed in the Men’s Championship with Phil Bale winning 21-15 and Tom Wheeler the runner-up.

Martin Webster beat Richard Carter 21-17 to win the Frank Gibbs Trophy.