BOWLS: Watch the England trials at Thornfield, with two Rugby bowlers seeking selection

Country’s best players will be competing for places in senior teams and Under 25s

Rugby Thornfield Indoor Bowling Club are hosting the England International Trials for the men’s and ladies’ senior teams and the Under 25s on this weekend, Saturday and Sunday (December 2-3) from 11am.

Spectators are welcome and the café and bar will be open all day.

Thornfield have had two of their own juniors selected for the Under 25 trials, Oliver Fowler - who captained England last year in the Under 18s and also Abi Ward, who is having her first full trial for England Under 25s.