BOWLS: Year’s penultimate Thornfield gala supports foodbank

By Alan Jackson

The penultimate gala of 2018 at Rugby Thornfield Indoors Bowls Club was in aid of the Rugby Foodbank. A full 16 teams, including some new bowlers, took to the green for a fun afternoon of bowls, all for a good cause.

With the first set of games gone Two + Two lead the way with a perfect 8 point start. In joint second, one point behind, were Here Again!!, Spring Chickens and X-Rail. Odds and Sods, The Motley Crew and Try Harder were joint fifth with 6 points and Nearly Easter completed the list of teams with an opening win on 5 points. Heading into the midway break The Motley Crew had moved into the lead, one point ahead of X-Rail. Two points further back in third were Nearly Easter with Two + Two, Spring Chickens, Askit’s Crew and 3 Jumpers + 1 Hat joint fourth a further two points back.

X-Rail became the third team to lead the pack after the third round of games. One point behind were Nearly Easter who were in turn a point ahead of third place The Motley Crew. Fourth place was held by Odds and Sods who trailed third by 3 points. The top five was completed by The Jaguars and The Forties, a point behind fourth place. A good result ensured that X-Rail (Pat Quirke, Trev Evans, Ian Kendall and Bruce Truman) held on to top spot with 27 points. The Motley Crew moved into second place, two points behind the leaders. In joint third place, on 21 points, were Odds and Sods and Nearly Easter. Joint fifth, scoring 20 points, went to The Jaguars, Santa’s Old Helpers and The Young Ones.

On Friday, 21st December and Friday, 18th January the club is holding bowls drives starting at 6:30pm. The next gala is on Sunday, 30th December in aid of the Under 25s Section with the next charity gala being Sunday, 3rd February in aid of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance. For further information on any of these events please contact the club.