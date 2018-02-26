BOWLS: Youngsters’ skills showcased in Thornfield’s Under 16s tournament

By Alan Jackson

Now entering its third year, the Thornfield Open U16s Singles again produced a day of excellent bowling, showing that there is a strong, if small group of up and coming youngsters in the sport. The 30 entrants were split into six groups of four and two groups of three. Each player would play the others in their group with the group winners and group runners up progressing into the knock-out stage.

Runner-up Fynn Kyser with organiser Darren Wheeler

The eight group winners were Millie Adkins, Samuel Brugnoli, Robyn Hall, Kieron Chambers, Ollie Sloan, Alex Warrington, Isabelle Pymm and Jacob Mills. They were joined by Fynn Kyser, Rhianna Russell, Alice Atkin, Alfie Knight, Lois Woodward, Rebecca Turner, Ailish Sheehan and Josh Toon.

In the last 16 round Rebecca Turner saw her 3-1 lead become parity heading into the final end but Turner held her nerve to secure a 4-3 win over Kieron Chambers. Isabelle Pymm and Rhianna Russell could not be separated during normal play, Pymm needing a tie break end to progress. The remaining ties were not as close, Ollie Sloan beating Alice Atkin 7-3, Robyn Hall won 8-3 against Lois Woodward, U13s champion Alfie Knight progressed to the quarter finals with a 6-1 win over Alex Warrington. Sam Brugnoli and Fynn Kyser both won 9-1 against Ailish Sheehan and Jacob Mills respectively, while Millie Adkins comfortable beat Josh Toon 14-1.

The quarter-finals produced another set of close games, Rebecca Turner had to hold off a comeback by Ollie Sloan to win 5-4. Fynn Kyser was 4-1 up with two ends to play but Sam Brugnoli registered a single and double to take the game into a tie break, Kyser securing the win. Millie Adkins was six shots clear with a couple of ends to go, Isabelle Pymm scored a treble to halve the deficit but could only score one on the final end, 7-5 to Adkins. A single and double in the first two ends proved to be the difference as Alfie Knight and Robyn Hall also exchanged trebles and singles, Knight winning 7-4.

A brace of trebles helped Fynn Kyser book his place in the final with an 8-2 victory over Rebecca Turner. The other semi final was a much tighter affair, Millie Adkins and Alfie Knight exchanging singles before Adkins moved into a 3-1 lead, Knight scored a single to trail by one heading into the last end but Adkins took the last end to win 4-2.

Competitors line up for the camera at Thornfield

One bad end for Fynn Kyser in the final where he dropped a four was the only blemish on an otherwise excellent final, Millie Adkins and Kyser matching each other, final score 7-3 to Bromsgrove’s Millie Adkins, a very worthy winner on a great day showcasing youngsters in bowls.

Final group standings with shot difference in brackets where appropriate:

Group 1 – Millie Adkins 20 points (+11), Fynn Kyser 20 (+5), Minnie Moseley 10 (-6) and Molly Fowler 10 (-10).

Group 2 – Samuel Brugnoli 30, Rhianna Russell 20, Molly Smith 10 and Liam Renshaw 0.

Group 3 – Robyn Hall 30, Alice Atkin 20, Grace Wade 10 and Grace Smith 0.

Group 4 – Kieron Chambers 30, Alfie Knight 20, Ellie Marie Hamblett 10 and Erin Boyd Hope 0.

Group 5 – Ollie Sloan 30, Lois Woodward 20, Maxwell Magee 10 and Makenzie Murray 0.

Group 6 – Alex Warrington 20 (+8), Rebecca Turner 20 (+3), Sam Andrews 20 (-2) and Katherine Bowman 0.

Group 7 – Isabelle Pymm 20, Ailish Sheehan 5 (-7) and Toby King 5 (-9).

Group 8 – Jacob Mills 10 (+6), Josh Toon 10 (+0) and Alexia Agrafioti 10 (-6).