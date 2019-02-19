BOXING: Bakehouse boxer is a national champion

Rugby fighter wins Cadet title, forcing stoppage in final

Talented teenager Ben Gidley has been crowned a national champion. The Bakehouse Boxing Club fighter took the under 86kg Cadet title at the England Boxing National Youth Championships finals, held over three days at the Spiceball Leisure Centre in Banbury.

The 16-year-old boxed on Saturday in the semi-final, winning on a points decision against Tino Bellot. Bellot proved a very skilful opponent with 14 bouts experience, coming from the well known Dale Youth club in London, which has produced boxers such as James Degale.

In the final Ben, who is studying construction at Rugby College, was drawn against Ryan Butler from Tom Hill ABC in Yorkshire and won by a second round technical knock-out.

Ben was too strong for his opponent in the latter stages of the contest, eventually forcing a stoppage.

He said: “I didn’t think I boxed at my best in this tournament, but I was very pleased with the result.

“I was really happy to win the final by a stoppage and now I hope I can stay undefeated and hopefully go on and step up from Cadet to Youth level to win there too.”

Proud coach Lee Evans is full of praise for the young boxer: “One of the tournament organisers said Ben looked very strong and could possibly get invited to an assessment with the England Boxing team,” he said.

“Ben has been training at Bakehouse for around 18 months and is very dedicated. He never misses a session, always turns up and gives his best. He has really improved in the time he has been with us, but we still have lots of work to do.”

It was a busy weekend for the club, with several members in action. Lee added: “We had 11-year-old Alyssa Allen, our first female boxer to compete for the club in a skills bout. Also we had a first bout and first win for 13-year-old Arthur Khan in Birmingham. Heavyweight Daniel James also won his seventh bout at Willenhall in Coventry with a classy performance, and Mafube Moloi and Ed Van Der Kuil who were both unlucky to lose on close points decisions.”

Lee would like to thank coaches Jake and Melissa for their help at the club and over the weekend.

If anyone would be interested in training they can contact the club on 07703 350931.