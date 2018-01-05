BOXING: England representative vest for Morgan

Big year ahead in step up to three-minute rounds

Over the Christmas holiday 16-year-old boxer Morgan Ansell was presented with an England representative vest for 2017.

The vest was awarded for her dual bouts in France. It’s a very big year for the Rugby High School student, who trains at Cleary’s gym in Leamington.

Morgan will be moving up to be a youth boxer, competing over three-minute rounds for the first time. Fighting against older girls will be a step up for her.

Coach Edwin Cleary said: “Three minutes really do suit Clearys boxers and will benefit Morgan’s all action style boxing.

“There’s a lot of tournaments to box for this year and it’s a special one with youth boxers, the Europeans, Worlds and Youth Olympic Games all there for her to challenge for. Roll on 2018.”