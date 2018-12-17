BOXING: Fourth national title in three years for Morgan

Victory despite struggle with illness in build-up

Outstanding boxer Morgan Ansell has won her fourth national title in three years.

Morgan Ansell, celebrates another fantastic victory with coaches Chris Adams, Roy Thorton and her father Steve Ansell

On Friday night in Bridlington she was crowned NABGC champion for 2018. She beat Rebecca Unsworth in the 48kg class to take the title.

Her coach Edwin Cleary, at Cleary’s boxing gym in Leamington where she trains said: “We are so proud of Morgan. Considering what she’s been through this in some ways could be the best of the lot.

“The last three weeks have been a nightmare as a coach. Morgan’s a true competitor who loves to be pushed and tested, but she’s been unwell to the point where we struggled to push her in any of her training sessions.”

He said at one point she was so bad around the semi-finals they were even thinking of pulling her out, but had a bit of luck as at the last minute her opponent pulled out first, which gave them some time.

“Knowing Morgan as we do we knew she wouldn’t want to pull out and trust me, myself, the team and parents would of suffered for weeks with that decision!

“On Friday she was sent out with instructions to pick her shots and not force the pace, and that she did - dominating from start to finish to win her fourth title.”

In her final year of A Levels, the Rugby High School student, who boxes for England, also has the benefit of Sport England’s Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme, in a partnership with the University of Birmingham.