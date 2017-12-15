BOXING: Great week of four wins for Bakehouse ABC

Successful end to the year for the boxers and their coaches

Bakehouse Amateur Boxing Club’s Daniel James fought his third bout last Friday night in Kent, bidding to maintain his unbeaten record.

Sam Anczarski and coach Lewis Fairgrieves

The 18-year-old Warwickshire College student was up against a home boxer from Danson Amateur Boxing club and won by technical knockout in the third round. He was also awarded best boxer of the night!

Boxing in the heavyweight division, Daniel is now unbeaten in three fights.

His coaches are now looking forward to entering him into the national championships next year.

They are all impressed with his hard work and dedication and are very excited for his boxing future.

Bakehouse ABCs Gavin Thomas , Macius Salat and head coach Lee Evans

Club mate, Sam Anczarski, a 15-year-old Harris Academy pupil won his first bout by unanimous points decision last Friday night in a show organised by Northampton Amateur Boxing club.

Bakehouse ABC also had Macius Salat boxing on Monday night and he won by referee stoppage in the third round at the Burlington Hotel in Birmingham.

He then fought again on Saturday night at the Hilton Hotel in Coventry and won by a knockout in the fourth round against a very tough and experienced opponent, Martin Muramae.

It has been a very good spell for the Bakehouse Lane based club, winning four fights within the space of a week to end the year.