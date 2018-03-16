BOXING: Morgan wins for England team against Wales

Rugby High School student selected for Challenge phase of England Talent Programme

Ambitious boxer Morgan Ansell cruised to a unanimous win on Friday for England beating Welsh champion Catelin Cromie and cemented her spot as the number one 48kg youth boxer in the UK.

Morgan, 16, representing England for the fourth time showed just how much she’s improved. The Rugby High School student was beaten by Cromie last year in Wales.

But with the improvements she’s made in the last 12 months there was only one winner. England coach Amanda Coulson said Morgan - who trains at Cleary’s gym in Leamington - adapted her tactic really well in what was a great performance to claim the win for England against Wales in Doncaster. Her commitment and determination is never in doubt.

Next up for Morgan will be the Great Britain Tri-Nations in May, with the promise that her internationals year have only just begun.

Some more good news, an email last week confirmed Morgan - who dreams of representing Great Britain at the Olympics one day - will now be put on Challenge phase of the England talent programme.