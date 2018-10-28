BRIDGE: Charity event raises over £1,000 for air ambulance

News from Rugby Bridge Club and Rugby Village Bridge Club

Rugby Bridge Club

Rugby Village Bridge Club's Summer Handicap Pairs competition concluded at the end of September and Jim Bainbridge (left) is pictured presenting the trophy to winners Isobel Ross and Frank Grace.

A very busy week’s bridge kicked off with Rugby Rokeby Lions Salt Cellars Charity event, which Rugby Bridge Club is proud to run. The competition, named after the initial sponsors Salt Tobacconists of Coventry, runs over two full sessions separated by supper.

Thirty four pairs vied for the trophy which was eventually won by Bob Foster and Val Cooper with 65.28% This close competition saw only 1.58% separating the next 6 places! Joint second on 59.77% was shared by the pairings of Megan Jones & Henry Rose and Rob & Chris Evans. The sum of £1,127 was raised for Myton Hospice. Thanks to Alan Webb for directing the event and to Phil Shorey for scoring it.

Tuesday’s regular session was won by Craig Hutton & Peter Baines scoring 66.67%. They led the 17 pairs ahead of Alan Webb & Dennis Angove 63.99 and John Bolton & Chris Rowles 62.36%

Congratulations to David & Heidi Thomas who topped the board at Wednesday’s gentle yet competitive session with 63.49%.

Roger Ward and Maria Smyth narrowly beat Janet O’Connor and Mike Ward on Thursday evening by just 0.41%! with Ann Burrage and Patti Jarvis close behind. It was an evening for slam bidding with 4 small slams and 3 Grand slams bid and made.

Friday is always a popular session and 9 1/2 tables played the 26 boards. Top honours went to the only pair to spot 6NT on board 5, Phil Beagley and Mary Kerridge 64.66%. Maria Smyth & Terry Bradbury and Paul Plumptre & David Heron took 2nd and 3rd placings with 63.8 and 61.98 % respectively.

The ever popular monthly Troughers event was won by Pat and Sid Downton with an excellent score of 69.71% ahead of David Owen and David Heron on 57.45 and just ahead of Terry Bradbury & Anne Carrington on 56.97% . Congrats to Terry and David H for two mentions each this week.

To contact us, see all results and club news please visit: www.bridgewebs.com/rugby.

Rugby Village Club

On Monday morning of last week the beginners group reached opening 1NT and responding with a balanced hand.

On Monday Afternoon of last week nine tables played a Web-Mitchell movement. Judy Douglas and Diana Kinch lead North / South with 69.20; The East / West was led by John Chard and Felicity White with 67.86.

On Monday Evening six tables played a double Hesitation movement lead by Dennis Angove and Rosemary Jordan with 57.08.

On Tuesday morning a group practised the choice of lead against No Trumps, many other questions on playing and defending no trump contracts came up during the morning.

On Tuesday Afternoon ten tables played a two-winner Mitchell. Jim Bainbridge and Lo Tolbutt led North/South with 61.90. East/West led by Edwige Quick and Sue Robards with 69.64.

On Tuesday evening, two tables replayed boards from Monday Afternoon comparing their approach with that of the Monday Afternoon players.

On Wednesday Morning’s Friendly Practice session a lively five tables learned about opener’s re-bid with a weak two-suited hand.

On Thursday morning, the friendly practice group learnt and practiced using transfer for weak take out.

On Thursday evening four and a half tables played a single-winner hesitation Mitchell movement led by Jim and Nicky Bainbridge scoring 65.97.

There’s only one more session in the Individual Handicap Champagne competition.

Altogether 172 players used the club to learn, practice or play bridge. Find out more at www.rugbyvillagebridge.co.uk.