BRIDGE: Holdsworths are novice champions for second year running

News from Rugby and Rugby Village bridge clubs

Rugby Bridge Club

It was Hearts all the way on Tuesday with small slams on both Boards 5 and 11. Congratulations to Phil Beagley and Pam Southern, the only pair to spot them both. The session was won by Ken Miles and Sally Nicholson 61.67 followed by Alan Webb and Dennis Angove 58.15 and Craig Hutton and Peter Baines 55.19

Wednesday saw the occasion of the 4th Annual Novices Competition open to all club members with less than 1000 Masterpoints. Played in a warm and friendly atmosphere, eight pairs vied for the trophy.

The eventual winners for the second year running were Dick and Margaret Holdsworth with a magnificent 69.05%! In second place were Richard and Ruth Hammond 58.73. Leo Oliver and Justin Gregg took third place 56.53 and found the only small slam of the evening on board 2.

Thursday’s session held at the Hillmorton Ex-Serviceman’s Club was closely fought between the 14 pairs. Lin Routhorn and Terry Bradbury 64.24, Mike Ward and Janet O’Connor 62.85 and Anne Pettitt and Val Wormleighton 61.46

Friday was again the best attended session of the week with 9 1/2 tables playing the 26 boards. Top 3 spots went to Mary Kerridge and Phil Beagley 63.46, Ken Miles and Ann Burrage 60.82 and Paul Langley and Patti Jarvis 54.95.

To contact us, see all results and club news please visit: www.bridgewebs.com/rugby.

Rugby Village Club

Our beginners class on Monday Morning grew last week. New learners are still welcome, especially with a little whist or bridge experience.

On Monday Afternoon of this week eight and a half tables played a Web-Mitchell movement. John Crompton and Paula Pugh led North / South with 59.69; The East / West was led by Carlyn Miller and Sheila Mann with 60.71.

On Monday Evening seven tables played a Hesitation Mitchell movement lead by Brian Mawby and David Reed with 58.68.

On Tuesday morning the group learned about various kinds of finesse, using them to maximise declarer’s winnings.

On Tuesday Afternoon nine tables played a two-winner Mitchell movement. Jan Maxon and Heather Spencer led North/South with 61.61. East/West led by Marilyn and David North with 59.52.

On Tuesday Evening the group replayed several boards from Monday Afternoon, a very lively set.

On Wednesday Morning’s Friendly Practice session a friendly five tables learned about and practised bidding strong unbalanced hands.

On Thursday morning the group practised various uses of the double card, and even brought the redouble into play. On Thursday evening five and a half tables played a single-winner Hesitation Mitchell movement led by Geoff and Carol Davies scoring 58.93.

More details at www.rugbyvillagebridge.co.uk.