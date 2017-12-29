BRIDGE: News from Rugby Bridge Club

Last week of 2017 - final honours go to Mick and Terry

The last full week of the year saw Mick Carr chalking up two fine wins; 61% with Terry Bradbury on Thursday, and a most impressive 70% with Roger Ward in the last session before Christmas.

On Tuesday, Bruno Speed and Sue Spirett soared to an impressive victory over Terry Bradbury and Wendy Crees, with Phil Beagley and Pam Southern just behind in third.

Val Wormleighton and Judith Kleiner were second on Thursday with almost 60%, leaving Mary Kerridge and Wendy Crees some way back in third.

On Friday, Paul Plumptre and David Heron scored over 60% in second and Maria Smyth and Terry Bradbury were not far back in third.

So this week’s overall honours go to Mick Carr for coming top twice and Terry Bradbury for finishing in the top three (with three different partners) in all three sessions.

