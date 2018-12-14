BRIDGE: Players raise funds for Myton Hospice

Rugby Bridge Club and Rugby Village Bridge Club

Rugby Village Club

The field settles down to play at Rugby Village Bridge Club's charity event

On Monday Afternoon of this week ten tables played a Web-Mitchell movement. Bill and Lyn Stubbins lead North / South with 68.25; The East / West was led by Pauline Smith and Margaret Aitchison with 67.86.

On Monday Evening six tables played a Double Hesitation movement.Top were Dennis Angove and Rosemary Jordan with 63.75.

On Tuesday Afternoon twelve tables played a two-winner Mitchell. Jim Bainbridge and Geoff Bennett led North/South with 62.27. East/West led by Jane Smith and Juliet Pennant with 65.

Tuesday Evening saw a group of five replay boards from Monday Afternoon and compare their approach with those playing on the day. Opening of stronger hands came up, and some interesting card play questions.

On Wednesday Morning’s Friendly Practice session a chatty but thoughtful six tables learned about playing No Trumps contracts.

Saturday saw 76 players take on five matches of six boards. £340 was raised for Myton Hospice, there was a quiz and prizes for the best results in Matches two to five. At the end of the day two pairs tied for top place: Brian Mawby & David Reed and Chris Cooper & Lo Tolbutt, pictured.

More details at www.rugbyvillagebridge.co.uk.

Rugby Bridge Club

In a keenly contested Tuesday session the top three pair’s scored 59.72%; 59.26% and 58.80% respectively.

The winners were Alan Webb & Dennis Angove followed by the unfamiliar pair of Val Wormleighton & Paul Dorrington then Graham Lightfoot & Robert Spencer; Sue Osborne & Wendy Pattinson; John Bolton & Chris Rowles; Phil Shorey & Roy Deacon and Wendy Crees & Terry Bradbury.

Eight small slams were made but only Alan and Dennis had one of these.

Wednesday’s session was a close contest resulting in a win for Maureen & Chris Ursell from Sheila Wragg & Pam Etchingham and Ruth & Richard Hammond. The fourth placed pair of David & Heidi Thomas were the only ones to bid/make 6NT.

The winners on Thursday were Craig Hutton & Peter Baines with 64.58% from Maria Smyth & Ann Burrage with 58.95%; Mary Kerridge & Wendy Crees with 58.33% and Phil Shorey & Terry Bradbury with 55.36%. On the 31HCP Board #11 below most N/S pairs did not attempt a small slam the exceptions were Janet O’Connor & Mike Ward who after West leads heart jack made 6NT NB East has both minor kings.

North S – A K 9 3 H – Q

D – A 9 6 3 C – 5 4 3 2

South S – Q 8 5 H – A K 9 2

D – Q 5 4 C – A Q J

On Friday there were many exceptionally distributed boards resulting in thirteen small slams being made with the top three pair’s scoring 62.02%; 57.93% and 56.97%.

The ultimate winners were David Symon & Kenneth Dawson ahead of Stuart Warne & Patti Jarvis; Rita Lord & Val Wormleighton; Ken Miles & Ann Burrage; Ron Finch & David Hicks and Maria Smyth & Terry Bradbury.

One of the unusual hands was Board #22 below; two pairs made heart game however David & Ken made a doubled club game scoring 550pts for an outright top.

North S – Void H – 10 9642

D – K 7 2 C – K Q J 7 2

South S – 8 7 4 2 H – A K 5

D – A Q C – 10 6 5 4

Full results, news and club details are at www.bridgewebs.com/rugby.