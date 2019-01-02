BRIDGE: Round-up of the final games of 2018

Rugby Bridge Club and Rugby Village Bridge Club

File picture from Rugby Village Bridge Club’s charity event in December

Rugby Bridge Club

Normal bridge sessions were due to resume on Tuesday (January 1 2019) at the Sacred Heart and Rugby Bridge Club wishes everyone a Happy and Prosperous New Year.

The winners on Thursday were Roger Ward & Maria Smyth with an impressive 67.46% ahead of previous winners Sue Osborne & Wendy Pattinson with 57.14% from Chris Malthouse & Terry Bradbury with 53.97% and Jane Carrington & Rita Lord with 50.79%.

For the third week running Paul Langley & Theo Schilderman triumphed with 61.54% on Friday, the other top scores were 59.86%; 59.62%; 59.38%; 57.21% and 53.85%. In second were Phil Beagley & Mary Kerridge followed by Sue Spirett & Anne Carrington; Liz Edwards & Stuart Warne; Craig Hutton & Peter Baines and Pam Southern & Anne Pettitt. On board #24 below with 30HCP most N/S pairs bid heart game; two more adventurous pairs bid small slams but David Symon and Kenneth Dawson went one better bidding the grand slam and in keeping with the majority of players made 13 tricks.

North S – 10 3 2 H – K 7 6 5 3 D – K Q 10 9 C – 2

South S – A 9 6 H – A Q J 8 2 D – A 7 C – A K 7

Full results, news and club details are at www.bridgewebs.com/rugby.

Rugby Village Bridge Club

On the final Monday Afternoon of last year nine tables played a Web-Mitchell movement. Paula Pugh & John Crompton lead North / South with 60.27; The East / West was led by Pauline Smith 7 Don Prowse with 73.66.

On Monday Evening six and a half tables played a Hesitation Mitchell movement. Winners were Simon Burgess & Mike Eastell with 61.90.

On Tuesday Afternoon ten and a half tables played a two-winner Mitchell. Ann Pettitt & Ann Burrage topped North/South with 59.85. East/West was led by Margaret Aitchison & Jane Walker with 59.44.

On Wednesday Morning’s Friendly Practice session a light hearted five tables played some rather unlikely boards for a bit of fun.

On Thursday evening six tables played a single-winner hesitation Mitchell movement led by Jim & Nicky Bainbridge scoring 70.00.

See www.rugbyvillagebridge.co.uk for more details and opportunities in 2019.