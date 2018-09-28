CANOEING: Gold and bronze in Rio for Kimberley Woods

Team success at world championships for Rugby Canoe Club paddler

Rugby’s canoe star Kimberley Woods will finish the season as a World and European champion after winning C1 Team gold with Great Britain’s women in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Kimberley is pictured on the left on the podium, after also winning bronze with the K1 Team on a busy opening day of the world championships.

Competing on the 2016 Olympic canoe slalom course at Deodoro, Rio de Janeiro, she won the C1W team gold with Mallory Franklin and Bethan Forrow.

Teaming up with Franklin and Fiona Pennie, she also won the K1W bronze for Great Britain in the ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships, which finishes on Sunday.

They posted a fast time early in the running order, but a two second penalty for a touch on the final gate saw them ultimately nudged down into third behind France and Germany by less than a second.