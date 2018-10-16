Catch him if you can: Barnes to appear at Warwick Racecourse

Warwick Racecourse’s next fixture will feature a chance to hear from an England football legend.

John Barnes MBE, best known for his prolific spells with Watford and Liverpool, will be the special guest at the Smarkets Sporting Icon Raceday on Friday November 9.

The third fixture of the season at the racecourse will feature an outstanding line-up of jumps action, with seven races taking place during the afternoon.

Barnes will be speaking as part of the Sporting Icon Brunch, hosted by broadcaster Rupert Bell, which will take place in the Paddock Pavilion before the action gets under way on the track.

Recognised as one of the most skilled and talented English players to play the game, he registered 79 caps for the national side, going on to secure a spot in the England Football Hall of Fame.

Barnes was voted Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year twice and also won PFA Players’ Player of the Year in 1988.

Fans will also remember Barnes for his iconic rap in the 1990 World Cup song ‘World in Motion’ with New Order.

Barnes said he is looking forward to experiencing the racing at Warwick and speaking on the day.

“I’ve heard good things about horse racing at Warwick,” said Barnes.

“I’m looking forward to speaking at the Warwick in November, meeting with fans and of course enjoying the action on the racecourse in the afternoon.”

In the last two years, Rugby World Cup winner Mike Tindall and multi-Olympic Gold medal winning showjumper Nick Skelton have been the special guests at the raceday.

Andre Klein, general manager at Warwick Racecourse, said: “John Barnes is a true sporting legend and we’re looking forward to welcoming him to the racecourse.

“The Sporting Icon Brunch will be a great way to start a fantastic day of racing at Warwick, with a packed afternoon of seven races.

“While the brunch is the best way to hear from John, no racegoer will miss out, with him making appearances in corporate hospitality and in the parade ring

“We’ve enjoyed a very successful opening two fixtures this season and look forward to welcoming racegoers back to the course on November 9.”

Tickets for the Sporting Icon Brunch cost £35 and includes hearing from Barnes, a racecard and breakfast alongside a special preview of the day’s racing with jockey David Crosse.

Gates open at 10.50am. The first race starts at 12.50pm, with the last underway at 4.05pm.

Advance general admission tickets start from £12.50 and are available from www.warwickracecourse.co.uk