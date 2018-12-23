CHARITY FUNDRAISING: Friends complete three challenges in memory of Phil Corbett

24-hour bike ride, 24-hour walk and now 100km row

A rowing challenge on Saturday at Rugby School Sports Centre has helped towards raising thousands of pounds for cancer charities.

The idea behind it was for Tom Mountain and John Powell to complete three challenges for various cancer charities. They had already completed a 24-hour bike ride and 24-hour walk. And finally they decided to do a 100km row for their last challenge. Each rowing machine would complete 100km.

This they managed to do in just under 10 hours each, with help from Martin Shaw, Neal McGrath, Becki Barnett, Josh Barnett, Robert Crofts, Charlotte Smith, Tom Quinlan and Chris Smith.

They completed the challenges in memory of their good friend Phil Corbett, who sadly passed away from terminal cancer aged 34 in 2016.

Tom and John, both from Rugby, would like to thank everybody who supported them on Saturday and who donated to the worthy cause.

Raising money for Myton Hospice as a local cancer charity, from the rowing they have collected just over £1,000 so far, with the fantastic overall total from their challenges standing at around £7,300 at the moment.

You can still donate at www.justgiving.com/johnandtomrow