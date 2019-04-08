CHEERLEADING: Success in Stoke for Rugby's ROAR!

Pictures from the ICE Extravaganza regional competition

A Rugby cheerleading squad enjoyed a very successful weekend at the ICE Extravaganza regional competition in Stoke on Trent. They achieved four first places, as well as a second, two thirds and a sixth.

ROAR! Cheer & Dance cheerleading group, run by Ellen Curtis have 60 athletes, age ranging from just three years old up to 21, with 40 competing members and 20 recreational members.

Alongside this, ROAR! coach in local schools to an additional 50 children. Their aim is to promote health and fitness through the sport in an encouraging and friendly environment, whilst giving the athletes the skills and confidence to perform and achieve their best.

Cheerleading is a unique team sport, encompassing lifts, jumps, gymnastics and dance in a high energy routine. It is becoming increasingly popular in the UK because of its versatilty and inclusiveness. ROAR! also offers pom dance which combines jazz moves with arm motions, exciting tricks and pom poms!

