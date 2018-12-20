CROSS COUNTRY: Another rewarding performance for club in Three Counties league

Rugby & Northampton AC

Rugby and Northampton athletes took part in the third race of the Three Counties Cross Country League at Letchworth on Sunday. Four hundred runners across different age groups entered the race, with 15 representing the club at the event.

Dave Ball was the fastest runner for the R&N team, coming home in 16th position. Joe Musgrove was the next highest finisher for the team, crossing the line in 30th place and finishing as the fasted runner in the M17-19 category. Vince Carroll and Simon Bickers were close behind, putting in solid performances to finish 34th and 35th respectively.

The M50-54 category was hotly contested, and Brendan Moen finished 49th overall, six places ahead of his team-mate Adam Bebbington, who was second in the M17-19 category. Oliver Harvey (M20-24) came home in 79th place to earn more valuable points for the Rugby and Northampton team.

Alex McMurtie, John Saw and Adrian Reast all ran well, crossing the line in 166th, 168th and 215th position respectively to round off a good day for R&N’s male athletes.

Rugby and Northampton Ladies team also put in a very strong performance. Angela Copson finished 189th overall but came home as the 34th fastest lady, earning some important points for the team.

Catherine Williams (F55-59) was not far behind Copson in 201st; Trudi Mawby (255th), Emma Burrows (311th) and Kirsty Lewnes (336th) also all put in good performances to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Rugby and Northampton Ladies team finished in eighth position on the day, with the men’s team securing fifth position to ensure an overall position of fifth in the standings after three races.