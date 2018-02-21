CROSS COUNTRY: Eight titles in nine years for Rugby’s young runners

Rugby & Northampton AC top the West Midlands league again

Rugby & Northampton AC’s young athletes have secured the West Midlands Young Athletes Cross Country League title, holding off Wolverhampton & Bilston AC in the fifth and final round of the competition.

Individually, there was overall gold for under-11 Arthur Tilt and under-13 Alice Bates, who both claimed victory in three of the four races.

Series silver was earned by Lewis Robson, finishing behind Tilt in the U11B category, and U17 athlete Amy Walker in her final season in the WMYACCL. Olivia Williams completed the individual honours with bronze in the U13G category.

On the day, it was the U13G – led by Bates – and the U17M who claimed team triumphs, both leading to first place overall. Bates’ winning time of 8:56 was backed up by Williams (fourth - 9:10), Alice Bennett (sixth - 9:14), Abigail Thayanithy (eighth - 9:24) and Madeleine Jacks (15th - 9:37).

The U17M clinched the win with three fine runs. Matthew Chronicle was the first R&N runner home, finishing third in 15:54, and was soon followed over the line by Muss-Ab Hassan (16:08) and Adam Caulfield (16:19) who secured sixth and seventh.

Due to the half-term, the team was weakened somewhat, but that didn’t stop an impressive all-round showing. The U11 boys and girls both finished second on the day, which was enough to claim top spot for the series overall. The aforementioned Robson was first home around the Aldersley Park course in 5:19.

The U13B finished fourth in the final round, but their previous dominance meant they held on for first. The U15B were second overall after finishing third on the day, while the U15G and U17W finished third across the five-round series.

The team victory means it’s now eight overall titles in nine years for the club, and credit must go to the athletes, coaches and team managers for making the latest success possible.