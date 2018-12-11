CROSS COUNTRY: Goodwin and Goddard lead teams home in second league races

Rugby & Northampton AC

Last Saturday (December 1), Rugby and Northampton Athletic Club fielded a young team in the second Birmingham League Cross-Country match at Warley Woods in Birmingham.

Alistair Gardner

Rugby and Northampton’s highest placed finisher was George Goodwin (30:33) who produced a strong performance to finish 11th position in a field full of quality opposition. Goodwin started with the second chasing pack and held his position until the end of the race.

Dominic Jones, was the next best finisher for the club, finishing in 27th position with a time of 31:23 while Stephen Marks (33:30) put in a fantastic performance in what was one of his best cross-country races to date. Marks came home in 83rd position, eight seconds ahead of 800m specialist Adam Wright who finished 87th. His time of 33:38 was an impressive effort on his debut over the six-mile race distance.

The fifth scorer for Rugby and Northampton was Finn Hutton (35:44), who improved by 100 positions from the first race, to finish in 142nd position. Hutton has been working hard in training and it paid off with such a good performance on race day. The A team was rounded off by Alastair Gardner who ran a solid time of 36:17.

Terry Egan (43:28), our oldest runner on the day, was running his 120th Birmingham XC league race. The rest of the B team also ran well, Vince Carroll, Iain Botheroyd and Adrian Reast showed their experience whilst the younger generation was well represented by Adam Bebbington, Adrian Kaczmarek, Zak Allen and Oliver Harvey.

Runners at Warley Woods, with R&N's Iain Botheroyd (756) and Zak Allen (371)

After two of the four races, Rugby and Northampton are currently lying in eighth position out of the 16 teams taking part and will look to improve on this placing in their home race at Abingdon Park on Saturday, January 12.

Rugby & Northampton ladies finished in eighth place in the second race of the Midland Women’s Cross Country League Division Two held at Stratford.

Current club champion Bethan Goddard led home the club in an excellent 9th position to duplicate her placing from the first race.

The 23-year-old recorded a time of 29:43 over the 6.5k course.

Adam Wright (421)

Making a return to competition was the reigning East Midlands Grand Prix champion Tori Green who was timed at 30:28 for 19th spot, which helped the Masters team to ninth on the day.

Junior Rhea Cooper came home in 51st place on 33:44 to finish sixth in her age group and closing off the scoring team was Veteran Tamara Hardman (60th in 34:10 ).

Tilly Lea claimed 68th position in 34:37 while Angela Copson completed the masters squad in 76th spot (35:16).

Under-20 athlete Olivia Sheehan was ninth in her category on 35:33 and veterans Kate Williams and Efthymia Katsogianni recorded 35:44 and 40:08 respectively.

Oliver Harvey (710)

Terry Egan (389)