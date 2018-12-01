CROSS COUNTRY: Jones returns to lead men’s team to runners-up spot

Rugby & Northampton AC

PICTURES BY TERRY AKIENS

Dominic Jones

In the second round of the Three Counties Cross-Country League at Wellingborough on Sunday, Rugby & Northampton Athletic Club men’s team claimed second place.

On his return from injury, Dominic Jones won the men’s race with 17-year-old team-mate Abedom Beyene just behind him in third place as Rugby & Northampton claimed two of the top three positions.

The course was a testing three-lap five-mile race with two knee water crossings, much to the pleasure of a good and vocal supportive crowd.

David Ball (18th), Chris Lamb (25th), Peter Currington (26th) and Peter Adams (28th) all finished in the top 30. Joe Musgrove (31st) and James Wizard (34th) who compete in the M17-19 category were then only just off their pace as Rugby & Northampton scored 166 points to finish as runners-up.

Angela Copson was the first of the women’s team to cross the line, in 28th position, winning her age category; Helen Jones was three places behind her to be fifth in her age group, with Jodie McGrath (39th) and Helen Needham (53rd) completing the course to finish in seventh position in the women’s race and help achieve a combined fourth place overall for R&N.

After two meetings of the five, R&N now find themselves fifth in the combined competition with the next meeting on December 16, at North Herts Road Runners. Thirteen clubs compete in this league.

