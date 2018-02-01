CROSS COUNTRY: Medals for junior teams in Midlands Championships

Rugby & Northampton AC

Midland Cross Country Championships

Tamara Hardman, Minerva Chesser, Bethan Goddard and Zoe Shepherd

Nottingham

Rugby & Northampton AC had 64 athletes taking part in the Midland Cross Country Championships held at Wollaton Park in Nottingham on Saturday.

Under 13s

The Under 13s had the biggest success with the girls winning the title and the boys clinching the silver medals.

Leading the way for the gold medal winning squad was Alice Bates when she covered the 3k course in 12:26 to finish in 5th place.

She was followed by Olivia Williams with 12:40 for 7th spot and completing the victorious team were Elspeth Unitt (19th in 13:06) and Abigail Thayanithy (22nd in 13:14).

Arthur Tilt was the first R&N boy across the line over the same distance when he was timed at 12:06 in 11th position.

Just eight seconds adrift was Louis Buttrick in 17th with Jenson Buttrick recording 12:39 to place 30th and Joshua Robson the final scorer (44th in 13:02).

Under 17s

The highest individual placing came from Northants Champion Adam Searle in the U17 Men’s race over 6k.

He helped the R&N team to the silver medals when he finished 4th in 20:57.

Backing him up were Matthew Chronicle (9th in 21:23), Muss-Ab Hassan (18th in 22:16) and Ben Hope (22nd in 22:21).

Under 20s

Bronze medals came courtesy of the U20 Men’s team with Ben Musgrove leading them home in 13th place with 29:38 over a distance of 8k.

Finn Hutton placed 23rd with 31:02, then came Joe Childs (27th in 31:48) and Adam Bebbington (35th in 35:48).

Under 15s

The U15 Girls just missed the podium in 4th spot, but Claudia Searle finished in 18th place over 4k with a time of 16:45 to head her team mates of Molly Williams (21st in 16:52), Olivia Reeves (44th in 18:16) and Holly Walker (53rd in 18:29).

Amy Walker completed the 5k route for the Under17 Women in 20:37, which gave her 12th spot and along with Georgina Woodward (38th in 22:46) and Lucy Stevens (45th in 23:05) the team finished in 5th place.

The U15 Boys quartet had the unusual distinction of having 11 seconds and 11 places covering all four of them. Lewis Panter came 33rd in 15:17, Jake Louis (35th in 15:19), Tom Tyler (40th in 15:24) and Jake Hope (44th in 15:28).

This packing over the 4k route put the squad in 7th position.

Senior Men

Dominic Jones had an excellent performance in the Senior Men’s 12k competition. He achieved the highest ever placing by an R&N athlete when he claimed 12th place in 42:58.

Jonathan Taylor was next over the line with the veteran athlete recording 51:54 in 144th spot and was chased home by Brendan Moen ( 151st in 52:12). Matty Gee followed (164th in 52:41) and then came Terry Egan competing in his 25th Midland Champs ( 314th in 59:21) with Adrian White completing the six man scoring team ( 345th in 61:01). They finished in 22nd place.

Senior Women

County Champion Gabriella Moriarty had a good run to finish 17th in the Senior Women’s event over 8k with a time of 33:24 and helping her out in the team, which finished 11th, were Bethan Goddard (63rd in 37:37), Tamara Hardman (97th in 40:07) and Zoe Shepherd (107th in 40:43).

Kirsty Goddard was the only competitor for R&N in the U20 Women’s 6k, but she had a good solid run in 21st spot on 28:19.