CROSS COUNTRY: Outstanding results for club in national championships

Leeds was the venue for the annual English Cross Country Championships with Rugby & Northampton producing some simply outstanding results.

The leading individual finish came from Arthur Tilt in the U13 boys race. Competing against boys one year older than him, Arthur produced a scintillating run to finish in 10th position – one of the highest ever for the club. The team finished an excellent 13th position in the country with Nathan Lamb, Ollie Walls, Joseph Jones and James Darby completing the team.

In the U15 boys race Noah Bennett used his track pedigree to finish in a superb 14th position, only seconds away from a top 10 finish. R&N’s two other competitors, Jake Hope and Finbar Myers also ran really well to finish in the top 100.

The U13 girls race saw yet another outstanding performance from Alice Bennett. Alice was in contention from the start and eventually finished in 19th position. A few mere 13 seconds later came Madeleine Jacks but such is the standard in these races that she finished in 41st position. The team competed really well also finishing in an outstanding 13th position. The other runners were Ella Darby, Jemima Lambert, Lara Turner, Ruby Curtis-Free, Zineb Zbirou and Georgia Gercs.

In the U17 women Amelia McMurtrie finished in exactly 100th position and she was well supported by Isabelle Rippon and Holly Walker.

The U15 girls team finished in 18th position overall and all the girls ran really well. The team was led home by Olivia Williams in 114th and she was followed closely by Claudia Searle, Elspeth Unitt, Flora Goatley, Sophia Hill and Abigail Thayanithy.

The U17 men team finished in an excellent 14th position with Ben Hope the leading R and N finisher in 84th position. The other team members were Jake Louis, Jacob Kelly and Cian Hutton

In the U20 race Haydn Arnall consolidated on recent form to finish in an outstanding 48th position, followed by Joe Musgrove further down the field.

The final race of the day was the senior men’s race and here William Gardner produced perhaps his best race to date, to finish in 85th position. A big well done to all those that competed.