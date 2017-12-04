CROSS COUNTRY: Second successive league win for Rugby & Northampton athlete

Dominic Jones leads home field of 397 runners

Dominic Jones recorded a second successive victory in the Three Counties Cross Country League, leading home a field of 397 runners in race number three, in Dunstable, last weekend.

Jones was part of a small Rugby & Northampton team in action at the event in Bedfordshire, where he was joined in the top 10 by Haydn Arnall – the first junior home – who finished ninth overall.

Six other male athletes contributed to the scoring including veterans Brendan Moen and Nigel Roberts, who were 43rd and 60th respectively.

Oliver Munns (63rd) and Harry Peart (87th) were next over the line for the club, before veteran runners Vince Carroll (93rd) and Adrian White (166th) wrapped things up to secure an overall team finish of sixth spot.

The ladies’ efforts were spearheaded by Sally Tilt, who crossed the line in 26th place, while Angela Copson BEM was 10 places further back in the field.

Catherine Williams (55th) and Cheryl Thomas (73rd) rounded off the scoring as the four veterans earned ninth place overall, giving the club a combined finish of seventh place.

Race number four is in Hertfordshire next month.