CROSSBOW: Golds and silver at Gloucester shoot

Rugby Sport for the Disabled

Two members from Rugby Sport for the Disabled returned with a gold medal and one with a silver from the National Crossbow Federation’s National 18m Indoor Championship with a 25cm 3 spot target. The event was held near Gloucester.

Iris Bingham

The rifle range was cold, despite five heaters. Iris said: “As I have just recovered from sepsis, I needed to keep warm so I wore six tops and three pairs of trouser.”

Graeme said:“This is a difficult shoot as the ten ring is only 2.5cms in diameter. Like Iris, I am pleased with my score.” Everyone enjoyed the well organised shoot and the hospitality.

Scores out of 600 were:

Assisted Lady Target: Iris Bingham: Gold 599.

Assisted Gent Sporting: Graeme Mooney: Gold 574. Kevin Rumble: Silver 545.