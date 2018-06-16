CROSSBOW: Golds from Nuneaton shoot

Rugby Sport for the Disabled

RSDA members came back with two gold medals from the National Crossbow Federation’s Nuneaton shoot.

The event was held at Nuneaton Archer’s ground where archers, when experienced, can shoot every day. They cater for archery and crossbow. It was a near perfect day but windy at times.

Graeme Mooney said: “I really enjoyed the shoot and look forward to the August shoot there.” Iris Bingham added: “I have just started shooting my Tournament bow again and, although had a six month break and only one outdoor practice, my score showed I was back on track.”

RSDA assisted results were:

Tournament: Iris Bingham: 65m-259, 55m-278, 45m-285 = Total 822/900

Sporting: Graeme Mooney: 55m-155, 45m-176, 35m-186 = Total 517/600

OTHER GOLDS

Tournament Ladies: Laura Peatfield 688/900

Sporting Standard: Men: Simon Emmett 492/600. Ladies: Louise Coulter 424/600

Sporting Freestyle: Senior Men: Alan Gregory 424/600. Haywood Round 25m: Ted Hayward 452/600. Medieval: Graeme Peatfield 722/900