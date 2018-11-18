CROSSBOW: Records and medals for Rugby Sport for the Disabled shooters

25m National Championships at Gloucester

Two Rugby Sport for the Disabled members returned from the National Crossbow Federation’s 25m National Championships in Gloucester with gold medals.

Iris Bingham was delighted to achieve World, European and National Records too in the Sporting division, despite shooting with a borrowed lighter-weight bow.

The NCF only organises one 25m shoot each year. Graeme said: “This year we practised this distance but the tiny 40cm three-spot target face is difficult to see.” Iris added: “I was pleased with my score, breaking my own record by 15 points. The bow is not as accurate as my Tournament bow.”

RSDA Assisted results, out of 600, were: Graeme Mooney: Gold Sporting 561. Iris Bingham: Gold Sporting 572.

Other golds: Target: Tony Reynolds 483. Sport Standard: Simon Emmett 482. Sport Standard Senior: Alan Gregory 507.

Iris, Alan and Simon all achieved World, European and National Records.