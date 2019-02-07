CYCLING: Academy invited to represent Great Britain

Team boss Mick Ives proud of young squad

The Mick Ives Racing-Youth Academy have been invited to represent Great Britain in the West-Vlaanderen Cycling Tour, Belgium this summer, from August 23-26.

This is a result of some brilliant performances by the squad’s young riders in Belgium and Holland as well as in the UK over the past two seasons and is a great achievement for the cycling team of Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann, of which the Academy is a vital part.

The Academy was formed three years ago and is managed by two of the MI Race Team’s most experienced riders, Mike Twelves ex-professional and multi British champion, and Geoff Giddings, also an ex-national champion and a rider successful in every discipline of the sport. Their overall knowledge of the sport is so important to the success of the Academy.

No other Club or Team in the area have the success of the MI Race Team and very few clubs or teams in the UK have a Youth Academy. To represent Great Britain at this very important Youth International Festival is fantastic and a great honour.

Team Boss Mick Ives said: “Unlike most cycling clubs, we have made a commitment to look to help the youngsters in our sport. They are the future. We are very fortunate to have four ex-professionals and many more International riders within the MI Race Team, so we are able to train and advise newcomers to the sport of cycle racing.

“I am so proud of our young squad and I know they will do their country proud.”