CYCLING: Awards evening for Mick Ives’ elite race team

More cyclo cross success around the country over the weekend

It was a big night on Friday for Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann cycle race team, when they held their annual dinner and awards evening at Dunchurch Park Hotel.

Kirby Bennett (centre) on the podium after his win at Ardingley Park, Crawley in the third round of the National Cyclo Cross Trophy

All the team’s main Sponsors attended, along with members of the media and other senior personnel.

Awards were presented by Mr Thierry Dufour (Managing Director of Jewson) and his wife Marion.

The winners were: Dave Kiernan - Time Trial Champion. Mark Wise - Hill Climb Champion and Most Improved Rider. Mike Twelves - Track Champion, Road Champion and Rider of the Year. Phil Roach - Cyclo Cross Champion. Kirby Bennett - Mountain Bike Champion.

Academy riders’ awards went to: Most Improved rider - Will Beech. Ride of the Year - Jude Chamberlain. Outstanding Effort - Jamie Kennerson.

Kirby Bennett was certainly on form in Round 3 of the National Cyclo Cross Trophy series event at Ardingley Park, Crawley on Sunday.

Kirby won Round 1 at Derby, but lost the overall series lead after a crash in the event in Scotland, but he was back to his best this time.

Having got off to a brilliant start he had trouble half way through the event when he got tangled with several lapped riders and lost his place in the leading group, but a spirited chase during the second half of the race saw him reel in all his rivals and cruise to an easy victory.

He now leads the National series again.

More success for the Team came in Round 8 of the Midland series held at Newport, Shropshire.

Reigning champion Steve Knight claimed his seventh win in eight rides and now looks certain to win the overall series.

He was followed in second place by his teammate Phil Roach, the former UCI World Masters Champion and current British 55+ Champion and Midland 50+ Champion.

Roach also won the 55+ event, with his MI team mate Peter Busby fourth.

Ian Wright finished second best 60+ and Tim Stowe was fourth in the 60+ event.

MI Racing Youth Academy rider Jamie Kennerson finished eighth best Junior.

Down at Pembrey Park in South Wales, Mark James continued his winning form, finishing well clear of his rivals for a well earned victory.

And at Louth in Lincolnshire Rick Lister continued to dominate the Veteran class, with yet another victory and, like Knight, he too is leading the regional series.