CYCLING: Awards for Mick Ives’ elite racing team

Good night for the club at British Cycling dinner

The team at the British Cycling Awards Evening (from left): Josh Giddings (a Youth Academy rider Track and Circuit), Rob Muzio (Track), Phil Stokes (Mountain Bike), Mike Twelves (Track and Road), Kirby Bennett (Cyclo-Cross) with Team Boss Mick Ives. Two members

were unable to be there to accept their awards: Steve Knight (Cyclo-Cross) and Phil Roach (Cyclo-Cross).

Elite cycle racers Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann scooped several awards at the British Cycling Dinner and Awards Evening on Saturday, held at the NEC, Birmingham.

During 2017 the team won 17 British Cycling Championships and already they have won two National Championships this year.

Team Owner and Director Mick Ives is aiming for 20+ during 2018. He said: “We have the riders, we have the quality, we just need a bit of luck.

During the past seven seasons we have won over 100 British Championships, no other UK team can compete with that. The Championships come from across the range of disciplines, road, cyclo-cross, mountain bike, track, triathlon and tandem.”

The 2018 Team Launch will take place on Saturday, February 24 at 10am at Jewson HQ Merchant House, Harry Weston Way, Binley Business Park, Binley, Coventry. Anyone interested is welcome to come along.

The team will begin their road season on Sunday, March 4 with the very tough Banbury Star Hill Time Trial, which includes the climb of Sunrising

Hill on the Banbury to Stratford road. Last year team member Jack O’Neill won the event, breaking the course and event record. This year he will have the backing of a very strong team as well.